Small Business Saturday: Gayle’s Showbox and boots

Gayles Show Box & Boots, on the corner of Third and Jarrard in Newell, South Dakota, is sure to have items on your Christmas list this year. Gayle Cerullo opened the store this past June.

The store's name Gayle's Show Box & Boots is accurate. Whatever you might find in a show box she has, including animal health products, horse blankets and varied gear. She favors the Sullivans line of halters and other show products for cattle, sheep and goats.

Then there's the boots. "Twisted X boots are my biggest sellers," she says. For protective horse boots she recommends Pegasus Air Boots, saying "I used to show a lot, and used them for years. They're better than the others."

Beyond that, Gayle carries a limited amount of clothing for men and women, cards, books, gift items, and even some fine local art. "Kat Thompson is displaying several pieces of her fine art here, in a couple different mediums," Gayle says. "She has quite a talent for capturing the spirit of the animals, and some of the old homesteads."

"I try to carry things made in the U.S.," she said, which can be hard. She offers some locally made items including wool socks. sometimes hard to find. "I like to support our own community," Gayle says. "We need each other around here; Mother Nature can be pretty tough on us at times."

Cerullo has lived in the area for eight years, on an acreage with a horse and cows and sheep. She loves showing livestock, and sometimes exhibits her Rambouillet sheep, along with their fleeces. Folks might have seen her at Art in the Barn in Newell recently.

Recommended Stories For You

"I just really fit in out here!" Gayle, who previously lived in from Washington state, says. "I have met some remarkable, outstanding people I feel privileged to have rubbed shoulders with."

Children are a passion of Gayle's; she's a teacher and often substitutes in the Newell schools, any grade, and also in the special education classroom.

She also has a therapeutic riding degree.

Through the store, Gayle sometimes finds opportunities to help people, especially children.

She's able to advise those just learnig to show and fit livestock, out and wanting to do their best locally or far beyond. In fact, for four years Gayle set up shop at the Butte-Lawrence County fair in case anyone needed anything at the last minute.

"I had a store in Washington, and I kept my dealerships when I moved here," she explains. "I worked with kids, attended the showmanship workshops given by Eve Vavra and helped where I could. Finally I thought 'store' – and here I am. It gives me an opportunity to help my community."

She barely had time for an interview, heading out to help at a Pancake Benefit in town with the Delta Dental program for the school. But Gayle did extend a personal invitation for all the gals to attend her special Cowgirl's Night at the store from 5 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, November 18th – and to all the guys for Cowboy's Night the same hours on Saturday the 25th. She's offering a selection of items not in stock which can be ordered to arrive in time for Christmas, special pricing for your holiday shopping, refreshments, and the opportunity to relax and visit with your neighbors. Downtown Newell, corner of Third and Jarrard.