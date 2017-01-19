South Dakota 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Team Win Western National Roundup Quiz Bowl Competition | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota 4-H Members from Brown County won the Western National Roundup Horse Quiz Bowl Competition, held in Denver, Colorado during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo January 5-8, 2017.

Brown County 4-H was among nine teams from across the nation to compete. The team competed in seven rounds of competition during the contest. Team members included:

Trey Wright, Adrianne Schaunaman, Marissa Woodring, and Cassandra Townsend. Their coach was Kristen Gonsoir.

“The skills these youth develop go much deeper than just a vast understanding of equine anatomy and physiology, animal husbandry, horse show rules, equine nutrition and breed industry standards. Youth also gain skills in team work, leadership, public speaking and organization. It was also exciting to see how the youth’s self-confidence grew as we practiced in preparation for nationals,” Gonsoir said.

Youth who placed in the top 10 individually include: Marissa Woodring, seventh; Cassandra Townsend, eighth and Trey Wright, tenth.

The trip was sponsored and funded by the 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Fund.

To learn how you or your family can become involved in South Dakota 4-H visit, iGrow.org.

–SDSU Extension