South Dakota 4-H youth compete in Denver | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Twenty South Dakota 4-H members competed at the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado. Now in its 97th year, Western National Roundup is held in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show each January and features contests for more than 1,100 elite 4-H and FFA members from 33 states including Alberta, Canada. This year’s event was held January 5-8, 2017.

“We are proud of the exceptional 4-H members who represented South Dakota at the Western National Roundup this year,” said Peter Nielson, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Director. “The caliber of youth who earned their way to compete at this show from across South Dakota is a reminder that our future is bright.”

South Dakota 4-H members competed in Livestock Judging, Horse Judging, Hippology, Horse Quiz Bowl, Consumer Decision Making and Horse Public Presentations. They were selected to compete at the Western National Roundup based on performance at state-level contests held in 2016.

–SDSU Extension