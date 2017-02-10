South Dakota 4-Hers judge livestock at Sioux Empire Fair | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four South Dakota 4-H Livestock Judging Teams ranked in the top 10 out of 56 teams from across South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa during the Sioux Empire Farm Show held January 28, 2017 in Sioux Falls.

“Livestock judging is an excellent way to help youth develop confidence, decision-making skills and team work. These youth are proof that hard work and perseverance pays off,” said Maria Feldhaus, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Miner County of her county’s second place team win.

The top four teams to place included: Miner County, second place; Clark County, fifth place; Turner County, sixth place and McCook County, seventh place.

Top 10 individually ranked 4-H and FFA members to place out of 222 4-H and FFA members included: 4-H member, Hanna Peterson, Miner County, first place; 4-H member, Kaleb Lunstra, Turner County, second place; FFA member, Cole Eden of Algona, Iowa, third place; 4-H member, Layne Lunstra, Turner County, fourth place; FFA member, Quinn Byker, Sioux Center, Iowa, fifth place; FFA member, Ben McClain, Clay County/Everly, Iowa, sixth place; 4-H member, Ella Stiefvater, McCook County, seventh place; FFA member, Rowdi VanZee, Sioux Center, Iowa, eighth place; FFA member, Dylan Harman, Boyden Hull, Iowa, ninth place and 4-H member, Mitchell Vander Wal, Clark County, tenth place.

The youth judged a total of seven classes including hogs, cattle, lambs and goats.

–SDSU Extension