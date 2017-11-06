South Dakota Angus help youth with future

At their Oct. 14 annual meeting and sale, the South Dakota Angus Association, with the help of Martin-Trudeau Insurance and Nationwide, gave several youth wonderful news.

Chase Varilek, Alexa Montange, and Brianna Erdmann were awarded $1,000 grants by the association, which are designed to help youth purchase a heifer to raise and show. Chase is the son of Ross and Kelly Varilek of Geddes, S.D. Alexa is the daughter of Julie Montagne and Tim Montagne, Elk Point, S.D. Brianna Erdmann is the daughter of Daniel and Anne Jo Erdmann, Leola, S.D.

Erdmann along with Nathan Linke were awarded the association's $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships are for youth going on to pursue higher education. Nathan is the son of Henry and Paula Linke of Woonsocket, S.D.

Also that evening Martin-Trudeau Insurance and Nationwide presented the South Dakota Angus Association with a generous check for $8,000 to be placed towards the scholarship and grant program.

–South Dakota Angus Association