South Dakota Beef Industry Council Brings Beef Production Experience to Health Professionals | TSLN.com

Pierre, SD-The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) on behalf of the beef checkoff is providing educational opportunities and resources to nutrition and health professionals through a collaborative partnership with Midwest Dairy Association and Ag United. Two educational opportunities have been offered this summer that will enhance their food and nutrition knowledge.

"Dietitians continue to be seen as the food and nutrition experts so we are always looking for opportunities allowing us to reach them. We also feel it is important to prepare our dietetic interns and these tours offered us a chance to do that," said SDBIC director of nutrition Holly Swee. "They are the future experts in the field and they're having this experience in South Dakota. For some, it's their first look at farming and ranching operations in their own backyards."

June attendees were provided a beef and dairy farm tour near Bookings, SD. Students toured Bel Brands dairy farm, a local beef feedlot, and the new SDSU Cow Calf Unit. Dr. Russ Dailey, SDSU Extension veterinarian, gave a presentation on topics such as antibiotic and hormone usage and livestock production. Attendees at this event included South Dakota State University dietetic intern students as well as various other food, health and nutrition professionals in the surrounding area.

Media training became the focus in July as a partnership with the SDSU dietetic internship program was expanded to provide a media training workshop. Melissa Joy Dobbins, an award winning, nationally recognized dietitian and media trainer with more than 20 years of experience traveled to South Dakota as part of a collaborative project with the Federation of State Beef Councils. Students partook in a pre-workshop webinar where they s had a chance to review beef nutrition research. This helped the students become more familiar with current science revolving around beef nutrition and prepare for the in-person media training.

"Our consumers are becoming more removed from agriculture. We really need to help the people in our community who typically get asked questions about food and health so they are equipped with the most current and accurate information to help provide science based answers to those they are providing advice to," Swee said.

For more information about beef nutrition contact SDBIC director of nutrition Holly Swee at hswee@sdbeef.org. For more information about the SDBIC and the beef checkoff contact the office at 605-224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council