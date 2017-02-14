 South Dakota cattle earn top pen at NWSS | TSLN.com

South Dakota cattle earn top pen at NWSS

ROM'N Limousin of Arlington, SD, showed the Grand Champion pen of bulls at the National Western Stock Show last month. Photo courtesy ROM'N Limousin

ROM’N Limousin, Arlington, South Dakota, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Limousin Bulls and was chosen for the coveted People’s Choice Award voted on by their peers at the 2017 NWSS in Denver.