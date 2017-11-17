South Dakota Company Donates New Roller Mill to SDSU Feed Processing Facility

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Lone Star Enterprises, Lennox, S.D., has donated a new Triple Lone Star roller mill to the South Dakota State University (SDSU) feed processing facility.

The SDSU feed processing facility produces more than 1,250 tons of feed annually for the university's livestock teaching and research facilities for beef, dairy, equine, sheep and swine. This equipment upgrade replaces two machines previously used in the feed processing facility.

"This donation will help us to ensure that the quality of the feed we're milling, in support of our educational and research units, is representative of current industry standards," says Dr. Joseph Cassady, Animal Science Department Head.

The new roller mill will allow feed to be milled at a higher quality and consistency, so livestock will achieve increased feed utilization.

"The Lone Star roller mill is easy to use and maintain," says John Goebel, SDSU feed processing facility manager. "It's very well built and allows for worry-free grain processing that needs little monitoring."

The SDSU feed processing facility employs SDSU students to assist with processing and packaging feed for the various educational and research units. A Lone Star representative initially proposed the donation.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're proud to be able to collaborate with SDSU on facilitating the means for students to have a state-of-the-art machine to process grains so they can understand how processed grains can influence the nutrition and health of animals," says Brenda Bakken, CEO, Lone Star Enterprises. "It's a good feeling to provide opportunities to local communities and South Dakota State University students."

Lone Star Enterprises is a family owned and operated company based in Lennox, S.D., with 13 employees. Lone Star has also donated a roller mill to the North Dakota State University feed processing facility.

–SDSU Extension