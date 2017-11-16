South Dakota Convention and Trade Show November 28-30

Pierre, SD – The Pierre Ramkota is where cattlemen and women will gather November 28-30, 2017 for the 69th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Association (SDCA) Convention and Trade Show. The festivities will commence on Tuesday afternoon with educational sessions from SDSU Extension and Cattlemen's College, sponsored by Zoetis.

SDSU Extension will once again provide a roundup of current issues impacting South Dakota's livestock producers. This year, short sessions will highlight topics such as stretching pasture resources, beef quality assurance, and SDSU's land value survey.

Jodie Anderson, SDCA Executive Director, noted, "Cattlemen's College is the premier educational event of our convention and we're excited to have Anna Jones from Great Britain as our featured speaker. Miss Jones just completed a two-year Nuffield Farming Scholarship, which examined the coverage of agriculture in the mainstream media, and she'll share insights borne out of her 11 year career specializing in agriculture and rural affairs at the BBC. As consumers become further removed from food production, this timely topic is sure to resonate with attendees."

Dr. Victor Cortese from Zoetis will also share new concepts for maximizing calf health and profitability and Marc Littlecott will provide an overview of utilizing Rawhide Trusts as an estate planning tool to round out the Cattlemen's College agenda.

"On Tuesday evening we will thank our trade show vendors and provide a relaxing atmosphere for attendees to connect and reconnect with fellow cattlemen and allied industry representatives at the Trade Show Welcome Reception," said Jodie Anderson, SDCA Executive Director.

Wednesday morning will focus on committee and council meetings and set the stage for the Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Anna Jones will return with the keynote address during Wednesday's lunch. This presentation will be more political and provocative, exploring the disconnect between farming communities and the mainstream media. It will take attendees through her Nuffield Scholarship and why she felt there was a need to investigate the topic, as well as sharing the issues she uncovered and her proposed solutions.

Wednesday evening, attendees will enjoy the spirited live President's Auction, which is a fundraiser to help SDCA's volunteer leaders off-set their travel expenses. Convention goers have come to expect the array of items from veterinary supplies, to fencing products and home décor. Dubas Cattle Company is once again donating two credits valued at $2,000 each toward the purchase of a Silencer Chute or other Silencer equipment. This is a great opportunity to upgrade cattle handling equipment.

Back by popular demand is the chance to bid on two African Safari, donated by Numzaan Safaris. This year, Numzaan Safaris is generously contributing a two-person and a four-person hunt. These once-in-a-lifetime experiences include a 5-day hunt in Limpopo Province, South Africa and winning bidders will choose which animal(s) to hunt and when they will hunt in 2018 or 2019.

The evening will wrap on Wednesday with music from the Company Cowboys, who began their musical careers as the backup band for the late Kyle Evans. They don't perform as often as they once did, but plan to continue making music "until the last bull bucks."

Anderson stated, "We're pleased to have Don Close from RaboAgrifinance back by popular demand to wrap up this year's event. He'll provide commentary and predictions for the markets in 2018 and beyond. You won't want to miss his insightful presentation!"

Come for the education, but sta y for the entertainment at the 69th Annual SDCA Convention and Trade Show November 28-30, 2017 at the Pierre Ramkota. Full details, including registration and hotel information, are available on SDCA's website at http://www.sdcattlemen.org or call the office at 605.945.2333. F

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Convention