South Dakota farm numbers lower | TSLN.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. February 17, 2017– South Dakota’s number of farms and ranches declined

during 2016, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and

ranches in the State, at 31,000, was down 300 farms from 2015. Numbers of farms and ranches in South

Dakota with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales remained unchanged from the year earlier, while

operations with more than $100,000 were down 300 farms from 2015.

Land in farms and ranches in South Dakota totaled 43.3 million acres, unchanged from 2015. The

average size of operation, at 1,397 acres, was up 14 acres from a year earlier.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/FarmLandIn//2010s/2017/FarmLandIn-02-17-2017.pdf

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at http://www.nass.usda.gov

–NASS