South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to host meetings on deer depredation

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will host several open house meetings for landowners in central and western South Dakota in the coming weeks; allowing landowners to learn more about winter-time deer depredation programs and services offered by the department.

GFP staff will be on site to provide information, outreach and answer questions related to deer depredation in the following communities:

Akaska – Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m. CST at the Akaska Community Center

Miller – Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. CST at American Bank and Trust

Hereford – Nov. 28 from 6-8 p.m. MST at Hereford Community Hall

Philip – Dec. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. MST at the Philip Ambulance Building

Recommended Stories For You

Bison – Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. MST at the Grand Electric Social Room

The Miller meeting will provide area landowners the opportunity to meet the new wildlife damage specialist who covers Hand and Buffalo counties.

For more information on the Akaska and Miller meetings, please contactNathan.Baker@state.sd.us.

For more information on the Hereford, Philip and Bison meetings, please contactJohn.Kanta@state.sd.us.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks