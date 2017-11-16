South Dakota GFP Seeking Comments on Current Pronghorn Management Plan

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on the 2014 pronghorn management plan prior to drafting an updated and revised management plan.

All individuals interested in pronghorn management in South Dakota have from now through Nov. 22, 2017, to provide suggestions and comments on the plan in its current form. These comments will assist the GFP in determining additional public involvement and identifying topics that need to be considered during the plan revision process. A final revised plan, which incorporates additional public comment, is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in mid-2019 for adoption and implementation.

The current pronghorn management plan can be found online at: gfp.sd.gov/wildlife/management/plans/docs/Pronghorn_Plan_%20Sept_2014_Final.pdf.

Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to PronghornPlan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by Nov. 22, 2017, and include your full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the plan, please call 605.773.3387.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Association