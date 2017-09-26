South Dakota Hereford Tour

Tour goers made a number of stops in Western South Dakota.

On Friday, Sept. 5, the bus stopped at Amdahl Hereford & Angus/Jim Baker Herefords of Piedmont, for breakfast and viewing of cattle, including a display by Hillsview Ranch (Woods family.)

The bus went on to the Snyder Ranch of Tilford.

Lonetree Ranch, home of Rainbow Bible Ranch, was the next stop on the tour, where lunch was served.

McClure Polled Herefords of Hot Springs were the next to show their cattle. The bus then traveled to Mt. Rushmore, and ended up at Frederickson Ranch for a Certified Hereford Beef supper. Cody and Shawna Chabot displayed some cattle on that stop. Much of the day included some very welcome rain that served to keep the dust down and the spirits flying.

The following day, Carmichael Herefords of Meadow, South Dakota hosted the first stop with a CHB ribeye sandwich lunch and a female sale via video. Hermann Ranch, Longwood Herefords, Tenold Ranch and Weishaar Herefords displayed cattle in pens at the Carmichael Ranch.

Hawks Herefords of Howes was next on the tour stop, followed by Hovland Herefords of Milesville. Finally, supper was served at Thorson Herefords of Quinn.

–Staff Report