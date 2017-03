South Dakota Limousin breeder killed in plane crash | TSLN.com

Barry Vig, a Limousin breeder from Opal, S.D. was killed when the plane he was piloting crashed on his ranch near March 16. He was the only person in the plane. The Meade County Sheriff's office says they were notified at about 10:42 p.m. on March 16 that a plane that had left Rapid City had not yet reported landing. The crash is being investigated by the Meade County Sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

–Staff Report