South Dakota Missing and Stolen livestock report | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board. Call them at 605-773-3324 with questions.

The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board. Call them at 605-773-3324 with questions.

Georga Sutton is missing 10 head of NO BRAND calves of from Potter County from a pasture located along the Missouri River on Hwy 212. The Hereford and BWF calves will have yellow ear tags and the black calves will have blue ear tags.

–South Dakota Brand Board