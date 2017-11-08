South Dakota, Montana college students chosen for $10k Hereford-based college scholarships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ten National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members were awarded a $10,000 Jack & Donna Vanier Scholarship Oct. 27 at the American Hereford Association (AHA) Hereford Honorees Reception during the AHA Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, Mo. These scholarships were 10 of 23 awarded through the Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) totaling more $147,500.

The Vanier Family of CK Ranch in Brookville, Kan., donated 10 scholarships totaling $100,000 to youth who demonstrate a commitment to higher education and who have overcome obstacles in their lives.

Shelby Bagnell

Shelby Bagnell, Slater, Mo., is a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in agricultural education. She plans to pursue a career as an agricultural education instructor to improve the education of agriculture in future generations.

Tyler Eldred

Tyler Eldred, Bozeman, Mont., is a sophomore attending Montana State University. He is majoring in agribusiness and recently completed an internship with Windwood Enterprises.

Ellen Mason

Ellen Mason, Miller, Mo., is a senior attending Iowa State University where she is pursuing a degree in agricultural engineering and is a member of the livestock judging team.

Abby Repenning

Abby Repenning, Mitchell, S.D., is a senior attending South Dakota State University majoring in agricultural and bio systems engineering. Abby is currently interning with Ag Property Solutions designing livestock facilities.

Rachael Buzanowski

Rachael Buzanowski, Pompeys Pillar, Mont., is a senior attending Kansas State University (K-State) pursuing an animal sciences degree. She currently works for the K-State Purebred Beef Unit working to maintain the health of the cattle herd.

Mason Blinson

Mason Blinson, Buies Creek, N.C., is a sophomore pursuing a degree in plant and soil science and a minor in animal sciences from Oklahoma State University. She is currently serving as the fundraising chair for the NJHA.

Miranda Stotz

Miranda Stotz, Skiatook, Okla., is a senior at Tarleton State University majoring in animal sciences with a minor in chemistry. Upon graduation, she hopes to pursue a master's degree in genetics or reproductive physiology.

Kelsey Stimpson

Kelsey Stimpson, Parma, Idaho, is a senior at Oklahoma State University double majoring in agricultural communications and animal science. She is a past chairman of the NJHA board of directors and plans to seek a career in the multimedia industry to relay a positive message of agriculture to the public after graduation.

Jeremy Tjardes

Jeremy Tjardes, Gibson City, Ill., is a senior attending Iowa State University majoring in agricultural engineering with a minor in agronomy. He has completed engineering internships with Kuhn North America and John Deere.

Brooke Hinojosa-Sidwell

Brooke Hinojosa-Sidwell, Carr, Colo., is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in agricultural economics and accounting. She currently serves as the leadership chair of the NJHA.

–American Hereford Association