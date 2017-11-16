South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Plans to Celebrate Breed Legacies with Social and Annual Awards Banquet

Pierre, SD. The South Dakota Quarter Horse Association is hosting our annual banquet celebrating the achievements of SD American Quarter Horses on the ranch and in competitions. This year's banquet will celebrate: South Dakota's 3 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Hall of Fame winners, South Dakota AQHA Legacy Breeders, South Dakota AQHA 50 year breeders, SDQHA breeder of the year, SDQHA & South Dakota Quarter Horse Youth Association (SDQHYA) year-end award & sportsmanship winners, SDQHYA scholarship winners, and the SDQHA's Most Valuable Professional Horseman winner. Along with celebration, any funds raised will be used to support SDQHA events, scholarships, educational opportunities, 4-H programs, quarter horse state events and the monitoring of equine public policy.

This is a momentous occasion celebrating the diversity of the great American Quarter Horse. In order to celebrate these AQHA legacies we will start the celebrations Friday, January 5, 2018 at our social with Red Steagall, hosted at the Casey Tibbs Center. We will continue celebrations at our annual banquet Saturday, January 6, 2018, hosted at the Ramkota, with a Red Steagall performance closing the celebrations.

We invite you and your families to join us for entertainment, celebration, networking, membership opportunities, silent auction items, and for the love of the great American Quarter Horse. Numerous sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available to become a part of the great American Quarter Horse Legacy.

–South Dakota Quarter Horse Association