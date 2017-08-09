South Dakota show: Summer Spotlight | TSLN.com

HURON (August 7, 2017) – The 2017 South Dakota Summer Spotlight was well attended, with 1,200 plus animals being exhibited and over 500 exhibitors. The South Dakota Beef Breeds Council hosts the annual event which was held July 20-23, 2017 in Huron, SD.

Results of the Beef Heifer Show include: Grand Champion Heifer, a Sim Solution heifer, shown by Shannon Duxbury; Reserve Champion Heifer, a Charolais heifer shown by Cagney Effling; Third Overall Heifer, a Shorthorn Plus heifer was shown by Ashlynne Benninga; Fourth Overall Heifer, a Gelbvieh Balancer, shown by JW LeDoux and Fifth Overall Heifer was Chianina heifer shown by Halley Becking.

Tyler Bush won the Grand Champion Market Animal with a Chianina steer; followed by Harlee Heim with her Charolais steer for Reserve. Alexa Montagne exhibited the champion Angus steer to win Third overall market animal; Kaden Leddy took Fourth and Fifth overall with the Reserve Charolais steer and the Reserve Chianina respectively.

New to the Summer Spotlight was the Sullivans/Stockshow U beef showmanship contest held on Friday. The top 5 Senior showmen were Grand, Cagney Effling, Reserve, Samantha Podzimek, Third, Chesney Effling, Fourth, Ashlyne Benninga, Fifth, Halley Becking. The top 5 Junior showmen were Grand, Harlee Heim, Reserve, Sydney Johnson, Third Korbin Leddy, Fourth, Trevor Berge and Fifth, Jacey Forbes. The top 5 Beginner showmen were Grand Kenidy Effling, Reserve, Kerstynn Heim, Third Talen Hazel, Fourth Haighlee Holt and Fifth, Trey Skoglund. The overall showman was our Senior showman, Cagney Effling with Kenidy Effling being the Reserve.

In the Goat show, Ryder Michalek won the Grand Champion Breeding doe and Colton Michalek was Reserve. Riley Hellmann exhibited the Champion Market Doe followed by Peyton Hellmann with Reserve. The Champion Wether was shown by Hannah Peterson with Riley Larson showing the Reserve. The Grand Overall Champion Market Goat was won by Hannah Peterson followed by Riley Larson, Reserve. The Grand Senior showman was Hannah Peterson, Reserve Senior was Danika Gordon. The Grand Junior showman was Logan Tlam, Reserve Junior was Matea Gordon. Bennett Gordon was the Grand Beginner showman followed by Ryder Michalek as Reserve.

Results of the Market Sheep show, Madison Rule earned Grand Champion Market Lamb honors and also Reserve Champion. The top 5 Senior showman were Grand, Brinn Begalka; Reserve, Sydney Tlam; Third, Hunter Miller; Fourth, Whitney Reider and Fifth Dawsyn Baldwin. The Grand Champion Junior showman was Madison Fairley followed by Colton Michaelek, Reserve, Logan Tlam Third, Taya Chelmo Fourth and Raina Johnson Fifth. The Beginner showman were Ryder Michalek Grand; Jone Wirt Reserve; Will Fairley Third; Colton Stiefvater Fourth and Wyatt Anderson Fifth.

In the Breeding Sheep division, Supreme Champion Ewe was a Hampshire shown by Faith Houghtaling, Reserve was shown by Emery Bultje. The Supreme Champion Ram was shown by Grady Cullickson with his Southdown Ram with Reserve honors going to Faith Houghtaling. Emily Nold was the champion breeding sheep showman followed by Faith Houghtaling as Reserve.

In the Swine show, the Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Cash Voegele followed by Jessie Hauger with Reserve. Sage Voegele exhibited the Champion Overall Market Gilt followed by Hudson Hansen with Reserve. Champion Prospect Barrow was shown by Cash Voegele with Reserve being shown by Kenidey Effling. Sami Nordman showed the Champion Overall Prospect Gilt and Cash Lehrman received Reserve honors. John Eilertson was the Grand Senior showman followed by Trevor Johnson Reserve, Karlee Mertens Third, Briar Feldhaus Fourth and Brent Nelson Fifth. The Junior showman was Cash Voegele, Tanner Calmus was Reserve, Derek Van Asselt was Third, Ashton Ross was Fourth and Tanner Van Asselt was Fifth. Sage Voegele was the Grand Beginner showman, Cash Lehrman Reserve, Garrett Mertens Third, Melanie Calmus Fourth and Jovie Wirt Fifth. Jacelyn Wagner was the Grand Novice showman and Kloie Klinkhammer was Reserve.

On Friday, South Dakota Extension conducted a BBQ Boot Camp and Sullivans/Stock Show U put on a Showmanship Clinic

For more information on the South Dakota Summer Spotlight, check out the event Facebook page.

–Summer Spotlight