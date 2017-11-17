South Dakota Soil Health Coalition Hires Communications Coordinator

The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) has recently hired Sarah Fitzgerald as Communications Coordinator to assist in promoting soil health best management practices across the state. Originally from Illinois, she attended Augustana College, in Rock Island, where she majored in Biology, Environmental Studies, and Geography. Her work background includes the Quad City Botanical Center, Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District.

This position was made possible through a USDA NRCS SD 2017 Conservation Collaboration Grant (CCG) to the SDSHC, with key partners including The South Dakota Grassland Coalition (SDGLC), and the SD Association of Conservation Districts (SDACD), who is the employer of record. Through summer of 2020, Sarah will be working closely with NRCS State Public Affairs Officer Colette Kessler and SDSHC Coordinator Cindy Zenk to increase

awareness and adoption of soil health practices in South Dakota. Among other tasks, Sarah will be handling the Coalition's communications through traditional and social media and managing communications/public relations

projects.

–South Dakota Soil Health Coalition