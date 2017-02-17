South Dakota Stockgrowers supports COOL, addresses other bills | TSLN.com

Legislation of Interest

Following are the bills that have been introduced that may impact Stockgrowers. You can read the bill text and actions by clicking on the blue bill number. Bill status is noted in the status column. DP = “Do Pass” DNP = “Do Not Pass”

Status, Bill #, SDSGA position, Title

DP H. Taxation, SB 7: revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes.

DP Local Govt., SB 58: revise certain provisions regarding the responsibility to remove snow from certain state highways.

DP H Taxation

SB 66, oppose: specifically classify certain agricultural land as riparian buffer strips, to establish the criteria for the riparian buffer strip classification, and to provide for the taxation thereof.

DNP Taxation, SB 105: reduce the excise tax imposed on the gross receipts from sale, resale, or lease of farm machinery, attachment units, and irrigation equipment.

DNP Education, SB 110: establish a tuition reimbursement program for certain teachers who teach in rural school districts.

DNP Appropriations, SB 114: make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to provide for the purchase and land exchange of properties held by the Office of School and Public Lands and to declare an emergency.

DNP Taxation, SB 127: provide certain defenses to adverse possession claims.

DP State Affairs, SB 135, support: (COOL) revise certain meat labeling requirements.

SB 142 Hoghouse amendment (complete replacement) Taxation: provide for the assessment and taxation of agricultural land based on its actual use., DNP Taxation

SB 158, impose a tariff on certain pipelines carrying crude oil and to create a crude oil pipeline compensation fund that may be used in the event of a crude oil spill.

2/21 hearing Joint Approps.

SB 162, authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation of, and addition to, the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory on the campus of South Dakota State University and to make an appropriation therefor.

2/21 Pending Joint Approps

SB 172, authorize the South Dakota Building Authority to provide for the construction of and improvements to the State Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory and infrastructure at South Dakota State University, to increase and establish certain agricultural fees, to transfer certain funds, to make an appropriation, and to declare an emergency.

DNP H State Affairs, HJR 1001, oppose: Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to Article XXI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to fishing, hunting, and trapping.

Signed by Governor

HB 1038, repeal the requirement for farm corporations to file farm annual reports with the secretary of state.

DP House, HB 1068, support: revise certain provisions concerning landowner liability for certain injuries suffered.

DNP House, HB 1094, support, provide for the transfer of certain landowner hunting licenses.

DNP Approps, HB 1111: revise the definition of fall enrollment for purposes of education funding.

DNP Agriculture, HB 1138

revise certain provisions regarding lands owned by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

DNP Judiciary, HB 1139: revise certain provisions concerning adverse possession of certain real property.

2/22 hearing State Affairs, HB 1157: authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of and improvements to the State Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University, to make an appropriation therefor, and to provide for the repayment thereof.

DNP Approps, HB 1158: revise the definition of fall enrollment for the purpose of calculating state aid to education payments to school districts.

DNP H Agriculture, HB 1177: accommodate legislation regarding certain big game depredation.

DNP H Agriculture, HB 1204: authorize the production and sale of industrial hemp.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association