South Dakota Strayed and Stolen livestock list | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to a $5,000 reward to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board.

If you find stray livestock and are unable to determine the owner, please contact a brand inspector or call the brand board office 605-773-3324. A list of brand inspectors is available at sdbrandboard.com

–South Dakota Brand Board