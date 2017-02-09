South Dakota takes up ag-related bills | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Senate Taxation Committee will take up SB 142 Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. According to the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, SB 142 will require that property taxes are assessed based on the actual use of the land. Crop and non-crop land would be classified by use (not government soil maps) and then based on productivity of soil types.

Currently, South Dakota ag property is assessed based on soil type, not actual use. Government soil maps indicate whether land is suitable for farming or ranching and land is taxed according to those soil maps, not on the land manager’s actual use of the land.

The bill was introduced by: Senators Maher, Nelson, and Russell and Representatives Dennert and Brunner.

South Dakota’s Senate State Affairs Committee will hear SB 135 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. This bill would require all South Dakota grocery stores that sell beef to reveal the country of origin of the beef they market.

A general label/placard could be used to indicate the country of origin of the beef in the store.

“If grocers know where the beef is from, they have to pass that information on to the customer. If they don’t know the origin, then they can just label it as origin unknown,” said the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, a proponent of the bill.

The bill was introduced by Senators Russell, Frerichs, Heinert, and Maher and Representatives Brunner, Lesmeister, Marty, May, McCleerey, and Otten (Herman).

