South Dakota TB update: March 31 | TSLN.com

A disposition plan for the affected herd (index herd) has been decided. Although remaining animals in the herd have tested negative, the prevalence of TB within this herd was high, and there is a chance that undetected infected animals remain in the herd. Test negative animals will now be sent to inspected slaughter as the preferred method of herd depopulation. USDA APHIS has agreed to indemnify the herd owner at full market value for the cattle.

State and federal animal health officials continue to investigate adjacent herds as well as 'trace out' herds that may have had contact with or purchased animals from the index herd. Bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in one cow that previously resided in the index herd, but has since been part of an adjacent herd for approximately 2 years. Additional investigation into the status of this herd continues.

Eight of 13 adjacent herds have been released from quarantine after herd testing revealed no findings of tuberculosis. Indemnification and necropsy of animals that left the index herd continues, and trace-out herds are being tested.

South Dakota's Game Fish and Parks Department has been collecting samples from wildlife in the area around the affected herd; an update on their activities can be found below.

Background:

Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) was identified in three beef cows during routine slaughter inspection by USDA Food Safety Inspection Service inspectors at two Nebraska slaughter plants in February, 2017. The cows had been in feedlots in Nebraska and South Dakota since November, 2016. Market records were used to identify the herd of origin, which was tested by state and federal animal health officials, revealing additional infected animals. The herd remains quarantined and 41 infected animals have been removed from the herd. Final disposition of remaining animals in the herd is being determined.