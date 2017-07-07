S.D’s beef story reaches 1,000s through social media influencer | TSLN.com

PIERRE, SD- South Dakota beef producers recently shifted roles and became host as the New York Beef Council executive director, Jean O'Toole and Social Media Influencer, Kita Roberts, traveled west to tour several operations in our state. Roberts, a professional freelance photographer, writer and creator behind all things savory, GirlCarnivore.com documented her experience every step of the way as she shared South Dakota's beef story to thousands of her followers. Girl Carnivore has been whipping up recipes since 2010 online, is a Char-Broil All-Star, and self-proclaimed Burger Queen, so it made sense to bring her on board and expose her and her followers to several of our beef production methods. This provided opportunity to further engage with consumers on various modern beef production practices.

While here, the grouped toured Mortenson Ranch of Hayes, Eagle Pass Ranch of Highmore, A&B Feedlot of Hitchcock, Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen, and Yackley Ranch-Trans Ova of Onida, SD. "We tried to find operations that addressed consumer questions outlined in our market research efforts," stated SDBIC executive director Suzy Geppert. "we want them to know that raising a safe, wholesome, and nutritious product has been and will always be a top priority for all cattlemen. They can feel confident in in buying and serving beef to their families."

Jean O'Toole, New York Beef Council executive director states, "Experiencing the beef tours with the South Dakota Beef Council has allowed me the ability to understand not only the size and scope of production but also their struggles with the drought. I feel equipped to compare and contrast state beef production and act as a bridge to the consumer who often cannot identify with the challenges of Mother Nature nor relate to the passion of South Dakota's farmers and rancher's efforts to put beef on their tables. On behalf of the New York Beef Council and Beef Producer's I am honored to have had the opportunity to personally meet and thank those that fund our projects and endeavors."

For more information on state to state partnerships and the recent South Dakota ranch tours contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.com or call (605) 224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council