Speakers wanted for the Aging Gracefully Expo in Rapid City | TSLN.com

SDSU Extension is looking for speakers and vendors to participate in the 2017 Aging Gracefully Expo (AGE) to be held September 23, 2017 in Rapid City at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

"Through the Expo, we were able to use technology to connect adults living in rural communities with information that is more difficult to find outside urban areas in South Dakota," Leacey E. Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist. "AGE seeks to connect us with new ways of living fully."

The 2017 Aging Gracefully Expo (AGE) event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Vendors and learning opportunities will be available.

Apply by May 1 to participate

The AGE planning committee wants engaging speakers to inform, inspire and empower the audience. To ensure we identify the highest caliber speakers, we are using an application process.

"We are accepting a wide range of topics, including, volunteerism, recreation, lifelong learning, wellness, legal and much more," Brown said.

Applications will be reviewed by the planning committee and adults from our target audience – age 50 and older.

"Input from our target audience is critical," Brown said. "An application process with input from our target audience ensures we have presentation topics that resonate with attendees."

The application deadline is May 1, 2017. To apply, contact Brown at (605) 394-1722 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension