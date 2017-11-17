Springdale, Mont., rancher wins Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet

Sophi Davis bested three other competitors to win the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. She got the keys to a Ranger® 570 EFI and an all-expense paid trip to compete in the national competition in Nashville in January. Other competitors included Joel LaLiberty, Lee Jensen, and Kim Gibbs. The winner was announced at the Awards Banquet Nov. 14 during the MFBF Annual Convention in Billings.

The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The question for the final round: How can Farm Bureau help members with increasing legal and regulatory obstacles so they can focus on farming and ranching?

Davis said one of the greatest benefits of belonging to Farm Bureau is that the organization condenses information on regulations—such as those pertaining to water or wildlife— to make it accessible and understandable.

"Farm Bureau has Voter Voice which makes it easy to send comments to your elected leaders. If we can teach the membership to use Voter Voice and other tools, farmers and ranchers can certainly make an impact," Davis said.

She signed up for the Discussion Meet when her friend (and 2015 Discussion Meet/Polaris winner) Jennie Anderson strongly encouraged her to compete. "Participating in the Discussion Meet gives young people a great way to engage with Farm Bureau and become connected with other young farmers and ranchers across the state," Davis said.

The enthusiastic winner, who works on a commercial cow-calf ranch near Springdale, said, "I am so excited have won the contest and the Polaris. The first thing I'll do is use it to bring my horses in!"

The YF&R Committee thanks all of the Polaris dealers who made this amazing prize possible for the third year in a row.

The YF&R Polaris was provided for this competition by these participating dealers: Adventure Cycle-Dillon; Jesco Marine & Power Sports-Kalispell; Kurt's Polaris-Missoula; Kurt's Polaris, Inc.-Seeley Lake; Redline Sports, Inc.-Butte; Gallatin Recreation-Bozeman; Helena Cycle Center-Helena; Hi-Line Polaris-Havre; Lewistown Honda & Polaris-Lewistown; Riverside Marine and Cycle-Miles City; Sports City Cyclery-Great Falls; Yellowstone Polaris-Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation