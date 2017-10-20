Stabenow, Ernst introduce conservation bill

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Oct. 17, introduced a bill to strengthen the Regional Conservation Partnership Program by providing more resources for partners to expand the reach of conservation projects, while cutting red-tape and increasing flexibility to attract new participants, the senators said in a joint release.

The bipartisan bill is supported by the Nature Conservancy, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Michigan Farm Bureau, and the Iowa Soybean Association, in addition to more than 70 other stakeholders.

The Midwest Row Crop Collaborative, which is composed of Cargill, Environmental Defense Fund, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Land O'Lakes, McDonald's, Monsanto, PepsiCo, The Nature Conservancy, Unilever, Walmart, and the World Wildlife Fund, also wrote a letter of support.

–The Hagstrom Report