Stabenow files budget amendment to stop farm bill cuts

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on Wednesday filed an an amendment to the 2018 Senate budget resolution that, if passed, would protect the next farm bill from cuts in funding.

"The 2014 farm bill streamlined over 100 programs and is already saving taxpayers $100 billion, while still investing in our farmers and ranchers" said Stabenow, who is also a member of the Senate Budget Committee.

"As we write the next farm bill, we need to send a clear message to our farmers, families and rural communities that they are not on the chopping block for cuts. This budget amendment will protect the farm bill from harmful reductions in funding, and ensure that we continue to protect our land and water and invest in our farmers and small towns."

"The Stabenow amendment is critical for the health of our communities," said National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson.

"This budget must not cut farm and nutrition programs. Any budgetary cuts would come on top of the $23 billion in cuts made to the last farm bill and the estimated $100 billion in savings already realized under it. Family farmers are facing significant economic hardships, as net farm income has declined roughly 50 percent over the last four years. The situation demands adequate funding, not less. The federal budget should not be balanced on the backs of family farms."

The Senate budget resolution does not call for specific cuts to farm bill programs, but Stabenow has noted that the resolution assumes levels of spending that would require cuts.

