Stabenow supports Schumer, Schatz call to withdraw Clovis nomination

After Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, today called on President Donald Trump to withdraw the nomination of Sam Clovis as Agriculture undersecretary for research education and economics, Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said that if Clovis's nomination isn't withdrawn, she will highlight his comments on minorities gays, President Barack Obama and other issues.

"From Day One, I have voiced strong concerns over Sam Clovis's lack of qualifications and extreme views. If President Trump does not withdraw this nomination, I will work as ranking member of the Agriculture Committee to bring to light this nominee's troubling record and ask tough questions about his suitability for this important job," Stabenow said in an email.

Earlier in the day, Schumer and Schatz called on Trump to withdraw the nomination "in the wake of recent violence in Charlottesville."

"In this time of great division, our nation cries out for healing, unity and clarity on the path forward from our elected leaders," the senators said in a joint news release.

"Unfortunately, for Donald Trump to nominate and to advocate for Senate confirmation of someone with views as backwards as Mr. Clovis's, is not only a signal to the darkest and most evil forces in this country to carry on, but a clear as day message to the world that this administration continues to tolerate hate.

"The extremist views Mr. Clovis has expressed and the racist conspiracy theories he has stoked about President Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, members of the LGBT community and others have zero place in the public discourse, much less coming from the highest levels of our government.

"First and foremost, President Trump should withdraw the Clovis nomination immediately — not only because he is a proud 'skeptic' of climate change and wildly unqualified for the position of USDA chief scientist, but also as a gesture to the American people that this administration is serious about rooting out the most hateful voices in our society. If President Trump refuses to withdraw Mr. Clovis, we will vehemently oppose his nomination and urge our colleagues from both parties to come together and summarily reject him as well."

The comments by Schumer and Schatz followed CNN reports about Clovis's statements about minorities, gays and President Barack Obama on the blog associated with a radio show he used to host in Iowa. CNN recovered the blogs through the Internet Archive Wayback Machine, a website that retrieves and archives internet pages that have been deleted.

–The Hagstrom Report