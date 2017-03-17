State, Cattlemen’s Association Join Together To Help Wildfire-Impacted Producers | TSLN.com

A partnership between South Dakota state government and the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association has reduced the cost for producers traveling through the state, hauling donated hay to agricultural areas ravaged by recent wildfires.

The Cattlemen's Association will contribute up to $1,000 to pay for the oversized load permit that a hauler needs while traveling through South Dakota. The offer covers donated hay only.

There have been requests for donations of hay in recent days due to fires that have impacted producers in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

"We appreciate the support of the Cattlemen's Association in helping get needed hay to those in need," says Gov. Dennis Daugaard. "We have received requests from agricultural producers in the region asking for help with this fee and now we can provide it."

Jodie Anderson, executive director of the Cattlemen's Association, says this is a way to help fellow producers in other states. "When our farmers and ranchers have been impacted by a disaster, we have been able to count on the assistance of others," she says. "This is a way we can give back."

Haulers wanting to take advantage of the offer, should call the Cattlemen's Association at 605-945-2333.

For more information about other fees required to transport hay through the state, contact the South Dakota Highway Patrol at 605-773-4578.

–South Dakota State News