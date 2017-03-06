State vet to hold bovine tuberculosis (TB) informational meeting in Harding County, South Dakota | TSLN.com

Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm

Harding County School, Buffalo, South Dakota.

State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven will provide information regarding Bovine Tuberculosis in Harding County and answer questions regarding testing, quarantines, and next steps.

This meeting is at the new school and is open to the public.

Producers in the affected area are encouraged to attend.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association