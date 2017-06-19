Sugar, Sugar: Living and ranching with diabetes | TSLN.com

Many ranchers deal with obstacles which make the job more difficult. Living and ranching with diabetes is both tricky and time consuming.

The human body uses sugar to make energy. The pancreas produces a hormone called insulin which makes the sugar usable. When the body's ability to produce or respond to insulin is impaired, abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of the sugar glucose in the blood can result in many health problems and a number of related diseases.

The most common of these diseases is diabetes, and it manifests in several forms. The pancreas releases insulin to help the body store and use sugar and fat from food. Diabetes happens when no or very little insulin is produced, or when the body does not respond appropriately to insulin. There is no cure for diabetes, so it must be managed.

There are three types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2 and gestational. Gestational diabetes is brought on by pregnancy and the resulting changes in a woman's body. Type 1 symptoms usually happen quickly, within days or a few weeks. Type 2 is most common and the warning signs may be very mild. In fact, one out of four people with diabetes does not know they have it.

In Type 1, the body produces little or no insulin. In Type 2, the body does not respond normally to insulin.

Blood sugar control is the core of treatment. That's why so many people do blood tests every day to check the sugar (glucose) level of their blood. Insulin is delivered to diabetics in a variety of ways, including injections, cartridges, pre-filled injection pens, inhalers and pumps. Sugar level roller coasters are common with diabetes. Blood sugar that is too high is called hyperglycemia, and blood sugar that is too low is called hypoglycemia.

Frequent or ongoing high blood sugar can cause damage to nerves, blood vessels and organs. It can lead to other serious conditions such as a build up of acids in the blood called ketoacidosis. Type 2 diabetes can cause extremely high blood sugar and lead to a deadly condition where the body cannot process sugar.

Early signs of diabetes are increased thirst, headaches, trouble concentrating, blurred vision, frequent urination, fatigue and weight loss. These signs appear when a blood sugar level is higher than 180 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL).

Eating becomes a daily counting exercise for diabetics. Carbohydrates, which contain sugars the body uses, are the key because they affect blood sugar levels faster than protein or fat. Foods are full of carbohydrates. Some of the most loaded ones are sweets, fruit, milk, yogurt, bread, cereal, rice, pasta and potatoes. Diabetics must count carbohydrates and split them evenly among meals to match the available insulin, which may or may not come from the body.

If more carbohydrates are eaten than the available insulin can process, blood sugar goes up. Eating too few carbohydrates will cause blood sugar to fall too low. Many aids are available to help diabetics count carbs, including food exchange lists.

Fiber foods help control blood sugar. They include selected fresh fruits and vegetables, cooked dry beans and peas, whole grain breads, cereals and crackers (not made with processed wheat flours), brown rice, bran products, nuts and seeds.

A normal blood sugar range is 70 to 100 mg/dL when measured six to eight hours after a meal. Everyone's blood sugar level goes up after eating, but a diabetic's sugar level will stay high instead of going back to the regular level. A normal rise after a meal is 135 to 140 mg/dL. The American Diabetes Association advises diabetics to keep blood sugar levels at 80 to 130 before meals and under 180 one to two hours after a meal.

Elevated sugar levels for an extended period of time can push a prediabetic person into full-blown diabetes. For those people, small changes in diet, exercise and sleep can make a big difference. Drinking a lot of water helps, to flush out excess carbohydrates. Carbs cannot be cut out of the diet, but diabetics must balance them with protein, fiber and healthy fat.

The ADA lists the best sources of protein as wild fish, free range eggs, grass-fed beef or lamb, raw dairy products and pasture raised poultry. Healthy fats include coconut and olive oil, nuts, seeds and butter. High fiber foods include fresh vegetables and whole fruit, sprouted beans or peas, artichokes, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, avocados and sweet potatoes.

Refined wheat flour is bad for diabetics, along with beet sugar and juice, cane sugar and high fructose corn syrup.

Good sweeteners for diabetics include honey, stevia, dates, pure maple syrup and blackstrap molasses. Diabetics can have about three teaspoons daily of these.

Grains should be consumed whole – not as flour products. Any flour used should be from whole grains, coconuts or almonds.

Along with drinking more water, diabetics and prediabetics should exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day and avoid stress. Stress raises the hormone cortisol in the body, which in turn raises blood sugar.

Jan Swan Wood is a rancher and western cartoonist from Newell, South Dakota. She was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 15 years ago.

"I'm sure I had it before (being diagnosed)," Swan Wood said. "It's a roller coaster to manage. My pancreas makes insulin, but my body can't use it, so that's what I take the medication for. One of these days, my pancreas will just quit, then I'll have to take insulin and the medicine to make my body use it."

Swan Wood has had some complications with oral medication. "If you think diabetes makes you sick, wait til you get sick from the medicine."

In 2015, Swan Wood was hospitalized due to complications from oral medication. She became septic. Sepsis is a severe infection which often results in death.

"Management of the medication has been a nightmare since then. That medicine is working again, but they're really nasty, serious drugs. Trying to ranch with all this is tough. It's very difficult to lead a normal life.

"Go to the salebarn cafe and try to find something on the menu you can eat. No potatoes or bread. And corn – if I'm gonna eat corn, I might as well eat a handful of M & Ms. They look at me funny when I order a hamburger with no bun. You can kind of manage eating at home, but eating out is a challenge.

"And working outside is hard, too. If my blood sugar gets too high, I can't think. If it gets too low, I pass out. It causes heart palpitations. If you're setting an H brace by yourself and one of those happens, it can be dangerous. So I have to carry all this stuff around. If my sugar gets too low I can drink Powerade, but it's so full of sugar, I have to eat some protein to counteract it. You've got to be ready to deal with whatever your body throws at you.

"The first medicine I took was made from lizard saliva, That's how they kill their pray, the saliva is toxic and makes the prey hemorrhage.

"My son got a kick out of that. Medicine made from lizard spit. Take something that makes me sick to make me better. The side effects were terrible. My eyes and nose watered all the time. I didn't know if I had a cold or hay fever. I couldn't keep my eyes and nose wiped.

"In the midst of all this, I had shoulder and hand surgery. I'm a cartoonist, so I tried to get some cartoons done ahead of time before they operated on my drawing hand."

Swan Wood's blood sugar was not yet regulated, so she was drawing but didn't remember it.

"When the medicine got straightened out, I found six weeks of cartoons I didn't recognize. I didn't remember drawing them at all.

"The diet's not bad at home. I just make stuff I can eat. I've stopped baking. I'm so sick of making things I can't eat. You do get sick of grilled chicken salads. I eat a lot of lean meat. I deer hunt, so I eat a lot of that.

"You have to realize fat content affects insulin. Cheese is a good protein, but it's high in fat. Eggs are good protein. I eat a lot of eggs.

"Everyone's different on what sets them off. Corn and beans are trigger foods for me."

Swan Wood has a diabetes counselor who urged her to have a free day and eat some things she normally wouldn't. She picked Sunday, because that was a day she might go out to eat. Monday morning her sugar is high, but she gets back on the routine.

"I try to keep carbs under 40 grams per meal," Swan Wood said. "The learning curve is tremendous. For breakfast I may have one slice of real brown or sourdough toast, two eggs and some lean meat. I don't eat bacon."

Like most diabetics, Swan Wood deals with some pain associated with nerve damage. Her feet get hot and as the day progresses, it gets worse. "Soaking them in ice water feels good, but they still hurt.

"If I go somewhere and am coming home in the truck at night, I will have to stop and take my boots and socks off. I can't stand anything on my feet any longer."

Another drawback to ranching with diabetes is the healing process is very slow. Sometimes wounds won't heal, especially on the feet of diabetics. Gangrene can actually set in and the limb be lost. Since small wounds happen all the time working outside, this can turn into big problems for a diabetic.

Just being diagnosed and given medicine won't manage diabetes.

"I have a friend who was diagnosed," Swan Wood said, "they gave him some medicine and sent him on his way.

"When I talked to him, he said this is not working." The symptoms were still hanging on, and the cowboy was having trouble keeping up with ranch work.

"Medicine by itself is not enough," Swan Wood said. "You have to manage your diet. So I went to his kitchen and he set all his food out of the refrigerator and pantry on the table and told me to throw away everything that was bad.

"He didn't have much left when I was done. Medicine alone can't manage the disease. Just taking the medicine won't manage the disease."

Healthy people with a diet which keeps blood sugar levels high can become prediabetic. Sugared sodas and processed foods are the biggest culprit. Some groups of people are genetically predisposed to diabetes, such as American Indians.

People with a fasting sugar of 100 to 125 mg/dL are considered prediabetic. Those with blood sugar levels of 126 mg/dL or higher on two separate tests are diabetic. Anyone who tests 200 mg/dL or higher on random blood tests suggests they are diabetic.

It is not possible to diagnose diabetes yourself. Over the counter tests cannot diagnose the disease. Even if doctors determine a person has diabetes, more blood testing must be done to determine what type.

According to the National Institutes for Health, doctors use various tests including blood, urine and so-called oral tests. Oral tests are actually blood tests, too. After a fast, the person being tested drinks a glucose solution, then blood is drawn for testing every hour for two to three hours.

The ADA suggests the following people should be screened for diabetes:

*Anyone with symptoms.

*Anyone with a body mass index of 25 or higher, regardless of age, especially if they have additional risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a history of heart disease or relatives who have diabetes.

*Anyone over age 45.

Some ethnic groups have a higher predisposition to diabetes including Hispanics/Latinos, African Americans, American Indians, Asians, Pacific Islanders and Alaska natives. People with sedentary lifestyles are also more likely to develop diabetes.

Someone who is diagnosed with prediabetes will not necessarily become diabetic. Early treatment can return blood glucose levels to normal. Prediabetics can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percents by: losing 7 percent of their body weight; exercising moderately (such as brisk walking) 30 minutes a day for at least five days each week; eating a healthy diet. Even if an ideal body weight goal is not achieved, losing 10 to 15 pounds can make a huge difference.

Whether or not you have risk factors, steps to prevent diabetes include managing blood pressure, keeping weight in a healthy range, exercising moderately at least 30 minutes most days and eating a balanced diet.

Swan Wood has many diabetic recipes, but she's developed her own pancake recipe. She eats these with one tablespoon of dark Karo syrup. Although it pushes the carb count for one meal, Swan Wood said since she will go right outside to manual labor, those carbs will be worked off.

Jan's Pancakes

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 heaping tablespoons ground flax meal

2 or 3 tablespoons chia seeds

mix well with whisk then add:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 egg

1 cup milk

mix until biggest lumps are gone

let stand for about 15 minutes before frying as usual

Jan adds a note which says she sometimes adds 1/2 cup of quick cooking oats and more milk. She lets it rest a little longer before frying. This recipe will make about seven six-inch cakes depending on thickness.