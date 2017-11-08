Tenth Circuit Affirms City of Riverton Boundaries Decision

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Yesterday, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed again that the City of Riverton is not within the boundaries of the Wind River Indian Reservation (WRIR). The Court denied the Petitions for Rehearing En Banc­ filed by the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes that asked the entire Court of 12 judges to rehear the case. The case stems from a 2013 administrative decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which approved the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes' application for Treatment as a State under the Clean Air Act. The EPA decision asserted the City of Riverton was within the boundaries of the WRIR.

"This latest decision will hopefully put the issue to rest," Governor Mead said. "The Attorney General's office worked hard on this case, and the efforts of that office are appreciated.

The 10th Circuit originally ruled in favor of Wyoming in February of this year.

