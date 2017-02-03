Tester, Daines Reintroduce Bipartisan Public Lands Renewable Energy Development Act | TSLN.com

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines today reintroduced their bipartisan Public Lands Renewable Energy Development Act to create renewable energy jobs by streamlining the permitting process for wind, solar, and geothermal energy development on public lands.

“This bipartisan bill will allow us to unlock the renewable energy potential that exists on our public lands, invest in conservation efforts, and support local communities,” Tester said. “This is the balance we need to strike to create jobs on our public lands and preserve our Montana way of life.”

“Promoting renewable energy development is a key part of strengthening our nation’s energy security,” Daines stated. “Montana has a diverse energy portfolio and by supporting an all-of-the-above energy mix we can power America for generations to come.”

Tester and Daines’ bill also ensures that funds generated by energy development benefit various conservation efforts, and establishes a revenue sharing system that aids local communities that are home to these energy projects and helps mitigate the impact that construction could have on land, water, and wildlife.

The Public Lands Renewable Energy Development Act was added as an amendment to the Energy Policy Modernization Act and passed by the Senate last year, but the U.S. House of Representatives was unable to pass the legislation.

–MT Senator Jon Tester