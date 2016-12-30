Tester: Port of Raymond to remain open 24 hours | TSLN.com

(U.S. Senate) – After more than a year of advocacy, Senator Tester received confirmation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske that a proposed reduction in hours of service at Northeast Montana’s Port of Raymond would be scrapped.

“They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease and I know we’ve been squeaking for a while on this, so I am pleased to see the folks of Northeastern Montana will continue to have a 24-hour port at Raymond. This is a huge victory for our economy, Northeast Montana, and producers who will continue to be able to move their quality products to market,” Tester said. “I applaud the Commissioner’s decision and will work hard to ensure this is not reversed by the next Administration.”

Tester repeatedly beat back proposals by CBP to cut the hours of operation for the Port of Raymond.

“We thank Jon for his efforts to protect farmers and ranchers in northeast Montana. Protecting the 24-hour status at the Port of Raymond allows producers to continue receiving seed and other essential products without being forced to travel long distances,” said Gordon Stoner, President of the National Association of Wheat Growers and a farmer from Outlook.

A tireless advocate for the Port of Raymond, Tester sent Commissioner Kerlikowske a letter urging CBP to keep the Port of Raymond as a 24-hour port last year.

In March, Tester grilled Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on the importance of the Port of Raymond to Montana’s economy.

The Port of Raymond is one of three 24-hour ports along Montana’s northern border.

