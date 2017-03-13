Texas Panhandle Wildfires Information & Resources | TSLN.com

Wildfires swept across eight Texas Panhandle counties on March 6-7, 2017 and continue to burn, leaving behind charred land and affecting animals and people.

Texas Animal Health Commission is responding and working with other state agencies and industry groups. Here is a list of resources for those affected by the wildfires and those wanting to help.

Wildfire Report

To keep up with the current fire danger situation reports, visit http://www.tfsweb.tamu.edu/currentsituation/.

Lost or Found Livestock

If you find cattle or other livestock with official identification, document the number, location of the animal(s), and call the TAHC at 512-719-0733 or 806-354-9335 and TAHC will contact the owner. If you find stray cattle that have a brand, call Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) at 817-332-7064 for brand identification. Visit http://www.tscra.org for more information.

If cattle have strayed onto your property, you must report them to the sheriff’s office in the county you are located in within five days of discovery to be eligible for reasonble payment for maintenance of or damages caused by the estray livestock. For more information regarding Texas’ estray laws visit: Texas Agriculture Code, Chapter 142.

Reporting Losses: Affected Ranchers

Affected ranchers are being asked to call their AgriLife extension offices with any reports of dead or injured cattle. Office numbers of affected counties are:

Gray County (Pampa) 806-669-8033

Hemphill County (Canadian) 806-323-9114

Lipscomb County (Lipscomb) 806-862-4601

Ochiltree County (Perryton) 806-435-4501

Roberts County (Miami) 806-868-3191

Wheeler County (Wheeler) 806-826-5243

Livestock Supply Points

The following livestock supply points are currently receiving and distributing donated feed resources to producers impacted by wildfires. The TAHC is not involved in the donation or distribution process. TAHC is, however, raising awareness of the supply point locations where resources are available to producers located in counties affected by wildfires.

Gray County Livestock Supply Point

301 Bull Barn Dr

Pampa, TX

Contact: Mike Jeffcoat

Office: 806-669-8033

Lipscomb County Livestock Supply Point

202 West Main St

Lipscomb, TX

Contact: J.R. Spragg

Office: 806-862-4601

Hemphill County Livestock Supply Point

100 Hackberry Trail

Canadian, TX 79011

Contact: Andy Holloway

Office: 806-823-9114

Texas Department of Agriculture Hay Hotline

TDA’s hay hotline helps agricultural producers locate forage and hay supplies for sale. If you need hay or would like to donate hay, visit http://www.gotexan.org/hayhotlinehome.aspx or call 877-429-1998.

Texas Hay Import Precautions: Various types of hay can be carriers of pests and diseases that are harmful to other crops. Some hay shipments containing corn, broomcorn, sorghums and sudan grass may have restrictions on entry into the State of Texas. Also, hay imported from fire ant infested areas of other states will be limited to distribution in fire ant infested areas of Texas. For more information about restrictions on hay movement, please contact the TDA Agriculture and Consumer Protection Division at 800-835-5832.

Agriculture Indemnity Program

The Livestock Indemnity Program is authorized by the Agricultural Act of 2014 (2014 Farm Bill) to provide benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in axcess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather or disasters.

For more details, contact your local FSA office. To find your local FSA county office, visit http://www.offices.usda.gov. To learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs, visit http://www.disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

Wildfire Aftermath: Beef Cattle Health Considerations

Smoke inhalation, burns and thermal injury, exertion, stress, and injuries suffered during escape can all cause longer-term effects on cattle that have survived wildfires. Some of the body systems that can be affected include: Lungs, Feet, Teats, Bulls, and Eyes. While a great number of surviving cattle will not show any long-term effects of a wildfire, cattle producers should be away of the potential of problems down the road. To learn more, click here.

Producers should always consult a local veterinarian to help them make treatment and culling decisions in the best interests of the animal and the operation.

Carcass Disposal

If you are affected by the wildfire, call the Texas Commission on Environment Quality (TCEQ) regional office that serves your county. at 800-832-8224 or visit their website at http://www.tceq.texas.gov.

Visit our website, http://www.tahc.texas.gov/emergency/index.html, for the latest information.

–Texas Animal Health Commission