 The 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for a very good reason. | TSLN.com

The 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for a very good reason.

Responses to WNFR not releasing number 58 for the 2017 Rodeo

The 2017 Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo is December 7-16, 2017 and this year number 58 will not be among the assigned contestant back numbers.  Instead, the number will remain absent as a tribute to the 58 men and women killed at the deadly shooting on October 1st at the Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2017 Official NFR Experience back numbers are out, but don't expect to see number 58 among the 120 competitors. MORE: http://www.prorodeo.com/news-display/2017/10/25/wnfr-back-numbers-released

Posted by ProRodeo.com on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

 

“In coordination with Las Vegas Events, we have decided not to issue the number 58 as a way to pay our respects to the victims of this tragedy,” said PRCA Chief Operating Officer, Aaron Enget.

The tribute has been very well received by rodeo contestants and fans alike.



Recommended Stories For You

The 2017 NFR back numbers are as follows:

Back Number

Name
1 Tuf Cooper
2 Tim O’Connell
3 Trevor Brazile
4 Jacobs Crawley
5 Tiany Schuster
6 Sage Kimzey
7 Zeke Thurston
8 Ty Erickson
9 Caleb Smidt
10 Garrett Smith
11 Stevi Hillman
12 Junior Nogueira
13 Ryle Smith
14 Kaleb Driggers
15 Erich Rogers
16 Tanner Aus
17 Cory Petska
18 Russell Cardoza
19 Clayton Biglow
20 Shane Hanchey
21 CoBurn Bradshaw
22 Luke Brown
23 Paul Eaves
24 Marcos Costa
25 Clay Smith
26 Billie Jack Saebens
27 Cody DeMoss
28 Jake Long
29 Tyler Pearson
30 Olin Hannum
31 Dakota Eldridge
32 J.R. Vezain
33 Wyatt Denny
34 Tyson Durfey
35 Caleb Bennett
36 Brody Cress
37 Tyler Waguespack
38 Coleman Proctor
39 Jake Brown
40 Hardy Braden
41 Amberleigh Moore
42 Jake Vold
43 Marty Yates
44 Richmond Champion
45 Joe Frost
46 Layton Green
47 Travis Graves
48 Scott Guenthner
49 Baylor Roche
50 Orin Larsen
51 Sterling Crawley
52 Brady Minor
53 Riley Minor
54 Taci Bettis
55 Ryder Wright
56 Cody Snow
57 Ryan Jarrett
58
59 Bill Tutor
60 Ty Wallace
61 Matt Shiozawa
62 Hailey Kinsel
63 Steven Dent
64 Chad Masters
65 Trey Benton III
66 Jake Wright
67 Wesley Thorp
68 R.C. Landingham
69 Tim Bingham
70 Ty Breuer
71 Heith DeMoss
72 Dustin Bird
73 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
74 Cole Melancon
75 Taos Muncy
76 Randall Carlisle
77 J.C. Malone
78 Mason Clements
79 Timber Moore
80 Cade Swor
81 Cooper Martin
82 Tillar Murray
83 Cory Solomon
84 Clay Elliott
85 Tanner Milan
86 Nellie Miller
87 Joseph Harrison
88 Clay Tryan
89 Jade Corkill
90 Nick Guy
91 Jordan Spears
92 Tom Richards
93 Kathy Grimes
94 Jr. Dees
95 Sydni Blanchard
96 Kyle Irwin
97 Tyler McKnight
98 Dustin Bowen
99 Dustin Egusquiza
100 Jake Minor
101 Garrett Rogers
102 Charly Crawford
103 Audy Reed
104 Jon Ragatz
105 Kellie Collier
106 Jordan Hansen
107 Jesse Wright
108 J.D. Struxness
109 Lisa Lockhart
110 Roscoe Jarboe
111 Jeremy Buhler
112 Trevor Reiste
113 Kory Koontz
114 Rowdy Parrott
115 Chason Floyd
116 Guthrie Murray
117 Ivy Conrado
118 Brennon Eldred
119 Boudreaux Campbell
120 Kimmie Wall
121 Kassie Mowry

Go back to article