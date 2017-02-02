The Alltech Ideas Conference will challenge attendees to harness the power of disruption | TSLN.com

[LEXINGTON, Ky.] – One idea, from one person, can disrupt the status quo to create opportunity — or challenges — for many. Will agriculture be a positive disrupter, creating opportunity? Or will the industry be caught playing defense to disruption?

ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE17) will inspire farmers, ranchers, producers, suppliers and influencers in every species and segment across production agriculture to create disruption and be prepared to harness its potential — or risk being rendered irrelevant.

ONE17 will be held May 21–24 in Lexington, Kentucky, and promises to be an experience jam-packed with ideas, innovations and solutions for the agriculture industry. The annual international conference, now in its 34th year, draws more than 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries.

“Our goal is to help our partners in agriculture put their ideas into action,” said Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech’s founder and president. “If you want to activate your vision, gain a more global perspective and connect with the most innovative minds in agriculture, ONE17 is the only place to be.”

With topics covering the growing global economy, disruptive consumer trends and the constant stream of new technologies, ONE17 will set the stage for forward-thinking discussions about the future of food production.

General sessions with headline keynote speakers will inspire business solutions and innovation, while subject- and species-specific focus sessions will give producers a chance to learn and participate in discussions relevant to their respective fields. Breakouts on crop science, beef, dairy, swine, poultry and aquaculture — as well as topical sessions on finance, food issues and emerging markets — provide an opportunity for every corner of production agriculture to engage disruption at the ONE17 conference.

“ONE is meant to encourage, empower and, most importantly, challenge us,” said Dr. Lyons. “We want individuals to leave feeling like they were part of a life-changing development for the industry and feel empowered to implement solutions back home.”

As Kentucky Living magazine said of ONE16, “You leave believing anything is possible, that with commitment, teamwork, leadership and vision, your one idea can change the world.”

For more information on ONE17, and to register for the conference, visit: one.alltech.com. Join the conversation on Twitter by using #ONE17.

–Alltech