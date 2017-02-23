The AQHA Standing Committee agendas for the 2017 AQHA Convention posted online | TSLN.com

The American Quarter Horse Association has released the AQHA Standing Committee Agendas for the 2017 AQHA Convention, which is March 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio.

Equine Research Committee

International Committee

Judges Committee

Marketing and Membership Committee

Nominations and Credentials Committee

Public Policy Committee

Racing Committee

Ranching Committee

Recreational Activities Committee

Show Committee

Stud Book and Registration Committee

Youth Activities Committee

About the AQHA Convention

AQHA is an organization that works for its members. Each spring, AQHA holds an annual convention to review member-submitted rule changes, appoint new AQHA directors, induct new members into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame, present year-end awards and elect the AQHA Executive Committee.

Register for Convention

Members can register for the convention online. For registration questions, please contact AQHA.

Book Hotel Rooms Now

Hotel rooms for the 2017 AQHA Convention are filling up fast. The room rate is $220 for a single/double. To receive these rates, reservations must be made prior to February 22, 2017. To book a room at the Grand Hyatt, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

For detailed information and the tentative schedule, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA