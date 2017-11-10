The story behind the viral “Cold-Backed” mule photos

After being shared over three thousand times on Facebook, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the photos of the “cold-backed” mule from Mississippi. We caught up with Gary Walters to find out the story behind this mule with an aversion for being saddled.

“I raised the mule out of a Missouri Fox Trotter. Had him laying in my lap the day he was born.

I sold him at 3, unbroken. He was sent to the Amish for about 6 months where they broke him to ride and work. He was sent to a few more trainers over a couple years. He has been worked to a wagon many times and been ridden in several different states. I got the mule back after he developed a problem of bucking when being saddled.

He has a long way to go but I’m trying to get the problem worked out. He will be in training until he stops this.”