Theresa Fortune: 1961-2017 | TSLN.com

Theresa Fortune

1961-2017

Theresa was born July 17, 1961 in Rapid City, South Dakota and graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1979. After high school, she entered the workforce in Wyoming and Nebraska with the railroad. She did not push a pen, she swung a hammer.

On March 30, 1990, she married Casey Fortune and spent many years working on the ranch and raising a family – she loved the ranch life. Her children were her pride and joy. She enjoyed all their activities from music concerts, rodeos, basketball and football. She was always excited to see which career paths her children would pursue. Her second love was gardening and battling the grasshoppers and rabbits every year. She also loved talking about the moonlight coyote hunts.

She had a deep affinity for Pactola Lake. She was always looking for partners in crime to go to the lake on her pontoon to hang out at Jenny Gulch and swim. She was a lover of nature. She enjoyed evening walks at the ranch, hiking, rock hunting and cross country skiing. With her love of nature, she enjoyed photographing sunsets, wild animals, horses, cattle and many rodeos.

She had a strong bond for family and friends. She loved visiting with them near and far. Any occasion to have a family gathering filled her heart with happiness and joy. But spending time with her three grandchildren is what made her heart blossom.

Survivors include her husband Casey Fortune; four children Tiekola Fortune and fiancé Randy Marymee of West Point, Nebraska, Toyeala Cuka and her husband Miles of Philip, Trey Fortune and his wife Hannah of Milesville, and Ta'Te Fortune of Philip; three grandchildren Randall Chance "R.C." Marymee, and Fairlyght and Cinch Fortune; three brothers William C. Rogers and his friend Fran Hengel of Hermosa, Christopher D. Rogers of Edgemont, and Timothy F. Rogers and his wife Christine of Rapid City; two sisters Danielle R. Matson and her husband Eric of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jennifer A. Gabe and her husband Larry of Oregon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Carole Rogers; and two brothers Gerald and Robert Rogers.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at the Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at the American Legion Hall in Philip, with Father Gary Oreshoski officiating.