Third Annual SDSU Extension Heifer Development Webinar Series: Building Your Genetic Base | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Beginning Feb. 23, 2017, SDSU Extension will host the third Annual Heifer Development Webinar Series, titled Building Your Genetic Base.

“This three-part webinar series will focus on the managing the genetics of cow/calf herds with the objective of providing producers with right genetic tools for their toolbox to build herd bulls and heifers with the desired genetics to help them meet their goals and be profitable,” said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

The 2017 webinar series will run February 23, March 2 and March 9. All sessions will start at 12:00 p.m. (CST)/ 11:00 a.m. (MST) and run for one hour.

Grussing encouraged anyone who is interested to register. Even if you are not able to watch the webinar live. Each webinar session will be recorded and emailed out to registered participants, allowing those who missed the live session to watch it at a later date.

Driven by change

SDSU Extension launched this third series to respond to current technology trends and changes in the industry, Grussing explained.

“With many bull sale catalogs filling the mailbox and technology always at our finger tips, it’s often easy to get overwhelmed when contemplating genetic decisions for the cowherd,” Grussing said. “Which bull do I buy, how much do I pay for him, should I use genetic tests to analyze my herd? All of these tools can benefit the cowherd; however, sorting through them takes time, money and dedication to herd goals.”

The webinars will go over how to use EPD’s and cover the basics of genetic selection for herd bulls and females. In addition, first-hand experience from two producers who are using new technology to make genetic progress in their herds will be shared in session two.

Grussing will help tie all the information together by discussing how breeding the right bull to the right dam will lead to improved genetics in replacement females.

“The decisions we make at breeding season are not fully realized until nearly two years later when offspring are being bred or reach the auction market. Therefore, we need to utilize the genetic tools and technology that is available at our fingertips to make the best breeding decisions we can. This webinar will go back to the basics of how important genetic selection is to building a sturdy genetic base to support cowherds into the future” said Grussing.

Webinar schedule:

Session 1: February 23, 2017

Topic: How to Use EPD’s when Selecting New Herd Sires

Presenters: Dr. Joseph Cassady, SDSU Animal Science Department Head and Professor

Session 2: March 2, 2017

Topic: Applying Genomic Technology in the Cowherd

Presenters: Brandon Peterson, Owner and Operator of Peterson Angus from Alcester, SD and Troy Hadrick, Commercial Cow/Calf Producer from Faulkton, SD

Session 3: March 9, 2017

Topic: Bull Selection for Heifer Development Programs

Presenter: Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist

To register

To join the webinar, a one-time registration fee of $15 will provide access to all three webinar sessions. To register, visit the “Heifer Development Webinar: Building Your Genetic Base” registration link at iGrow.org/events. Registration will remain open through March 9, 2016.

