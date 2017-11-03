Three AQHYA members picked up scholarships totaling $6,000 at the AQHYA National Youth Racing Experience, October 12-14 in Altoona, Iowa.

Five youth competed to earn scholarships worth a total of $6,000 October 12-14 at the 2017 American Quarter Horse Youth Association National Youth Racing Experience at Prairie Meadows Race Course in Altoona, Iowa, during the Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships.

The youth who were selected to attend this year's AQHYA National Youth Racing Experience were:

Claire Baudler of Clive, Iowa

Claire Lee of McAllen, Texas

Kennedy Stanek of Lino Lakes, Minnesota

Kimberlee Standeford of Atlanta, Indiana

Ricardo Canales of Phoenix

Three scholarships were presented to the high-scoring students who completed an application, online Racing Skillathon, including an essay question and an onsite interview during the Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships at Prairie Meadows Race Course. The winners are determined from the cumulative score of the application, skillathon and interview.

Claire Lee won the top prize of $3,000. Finishing second was Ricardo Canales, earning $2,000, and Kennedy Stanek was third, earning $1,000.

The AQHYA National Youth Racing Experience introduces youth to the sport of American Quarter Horse racing. Participants got a behind-the-scenes look into the industry and met the people who help races go on every day, including stewards, announcers, owners, trainers, jockeys and their horses. Top AQHYA members were picked through a nomination and application process for this all-expenses-paid trip.

For more information on the AQHYA National Youth Racing Experience visit, http://www.aqha.com/youth.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA