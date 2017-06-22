Tibbs, Johnson statues to be added | TSLN.com

Two large bronze statues will be added to the sculpture garden at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. "Statues of Casey Tibbs and Clint Johnson will be added alongside the 2013 bronze statue of Billy Etbauer. This will honor the top three bronc riders in South Dakota," said Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Director Cindy Bahe. Tibbs was a 9-time World Champion with six of those championships in bronc riding. Etbauer and Johnson were also World Champion Bronc Riders winning 5 and 4 championships respectively.

The outdoor Sculpture Garden, named after Fort Pierre native, Johnny Smith, was created in 2013 and celebrated with the unveiling of the Etbauer statue. The statue of Casey Tibbs riding The Old Grey Mare will be placed in the spring of 2018 with the Johnson statue arriving in 2019. The garden is located on the north side of the museum and overlooks the beautiful Missouri River bluffs. Two existing large bronze statues reside in the Rodeo Center Museum of Casey Tibbs and trick rider and philanthropist Mattie Goff Newcombe. Sculptor Tony Chytka, of Belle Fourche is the sculptor of all five large bronze statues created at about 70 percent scale.

"We will be selling a limited number of small bronze replicas of the new Tibbs and Johnson statues this fall to help offset the project," said Bahe. Only a few of the 2013 Billy Etbauer bronze replicas are still available. The sculpture garden is adorned with personal engraved bricks which the non-profit Rodeo Center continues to sell.

An unveiling of the new large Tibbs statue will be celebrated and open to the public next spring.

–Casey Tibbs Center