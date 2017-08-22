Tidwell retires as Forest Service chief

U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell today announced he will retire September 1 after a 40-year career.

Tidwell rose from working as a firefighter to a district ranger to forest supervisor to chief of the Forest Service, which includes than 30,000 employees working in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

President Barack Obama and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appointed Tidwell as chief of the Forest Service on June 17, 2009. As a civil servant, he was a rare Obama appointee who remained head of a USDA division when President Donald Trump took office.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised Chief Tidwell, saying, "From the start, we have relied on Chief Tidwell's experience and counsel, drawing on his years of experience both in the field and in Washington. The Forest Service will miss the benefit of his knowledge but we wish him well on his retirement after more than 40 years of service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture."

–the Hagstrom Report