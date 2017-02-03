 Tidwell still Forest Service chief | TSLN.com

Tidwell still Forest Service chief

While the heads of most Agriculture Department divisions resigned when President Barack Obama left office on January 20, Thomas Tidwell remains the chief of the U.S. Forest Service, a USDA spokesman confirmed today.

Tidwell is a civil servant with more than 30 years experience, although he was named chief by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in 2009

–The Hagstrom Report