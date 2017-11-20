Todd Fornstrom elected to second term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President

CHEYENNE, Nov. 18, 2017—Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his second term as President of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) at the organization's 98th annual meeting in Cheyenne.

Todd and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom has served in many different leadership positions within the organization; including Wyoming Farm Bureau Vice President; Laramie County Farm Bureau President; a member of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Committee; and state chair of the WyFB General Issues Committee.

Fornstrom works with his family on the Fornstrom Farm near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa, dry beans and a cattle and sheep feedlot. They also run a trucking business, custom harvest and Todd is in a partnership and runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill.

"The process and the grassroots organization of Farm Bureau are a real interest to me as a farmer. Through Farm Bureau farmers and ranchers are a part of developing the rules we follow starting at the local level," President Fornstrom stated. "Serving for the second year as president is an honor and I'll continue to work hard as I represent Wyoming's farmers and ranchers."

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his second term as WyFB Vice President. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three kids. They run a trucking business, commercial spraying business and raise cattle.

Coxbill began his leadership in Farm Bureau through the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Committee.

"It is a great opportunity and a great pleasure to represent Wyoming farmers and ranchers and serve in this position," Coxbill stated.

Byron Yeik, of Veteran, was elected to his second term as the Director-At-Large. Byron and his wife, Debb, run a diversified family farm/feedlot in Goshen County raising cattle, corn and alfalfa.

Yeik has appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the organization by serving on the state board. He is a former county president and state committee chair.

Yeik has enjoyed the opportunity to serve at the state level. "It is good to find vibrant people who build you up and keep you going," Yeik said. "Keeping agriculture going in our state and nation will continue to be important for Farm Bureau."

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher state chair serve on the state board.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee elected Stacy Berger to her second term as the state committee chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB Board of Directors. From Albany County, Stacy and her husband Kyle have four kids and work on her family's ranch.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors are district directors: David Garber, Northeast District Director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District Director; Tim Pexton, Central District Director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District Director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District Director.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general agriculture organization. The purpose of the Nov. 16-18, 2017 WyFB annual meeting was to develop policy to guide the organization in the coming year. Visit http://www.wyfb.org.

The primary goals of the organization are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation