Tom Nelson of Wibaux to serve on Simmental Board | TSLN.com

Bozeman, MT – Former trustee Tom Nelson, Wibaux, Montana, has been elected by the American Simmental Association (ASA) membership to the Board of Trustees and will represent the Western Region.

Nelson has been producing Simmental genetics for 45 years in eastern Montana’s short-grass country, where it takes 30 acres to maintain a cow, a few miles from the North Dakota State line. His Nelson Livestock Company is a family operation that was homesteaded by his grandparents in 1909.

Currently, the ranch is being managed and worked by the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of Nelsons. The Nelson family, which includes his wife, Renee; brother, Warren; sons, Brent and Nathan; and seven grandchildren, focuses on seedstock production, with farming limited to feed production to sustain the cowherd. Genetics are merchandised through a variety of methods, including private treaty, consignment sales and state sales along with bull and female production sales.

He has been very active in community and beef cattle circles, having served 12 years as a county commissioner, and 13 years on the local school board. He’s filled most offices within the Montana Simmental Association, and was a member of the ASA Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2005, including a term as Board Chairman.

Nelson was formally seated at ASA’s 49th Annual Meeting held January 15, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected, Randy Moody, New Market, Alabama; and Steve Eichacker, Salem, South Dakota; and re-elected, Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina; Erika Kenner, Leeds, North Dakota; and Gary Updyke, Checotah, Oklahoma.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle.

–American Simmental Association