Top of the West Horse Sale slated for April in Bozeman | TSLN.com

The Equine Boosters of Montana State University's 11th Annual Top of the West Horse Sale & Ranch Horse Competition will be held April 7-8 at Copper Spring Ranch west of Bozeman. This year, you will have the opportunity to purchase 30 phenomenal young prospects started by the the MSU Colt Starting Class as well as those consigned by the donors to the Equine Boosters of MSU

The MSU colt starting class has been working diligently to prepare these young horses for you to purchase and go on to the discipline of your choice.

The event begins with the Ranch Horse Competition at 9 a.m., Friday, April 7, with Saturday's preview at 9 a.m. and sale at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend, and it will be live- streamed, with phone bids taken. If you plan on bidding via phone, please pre-register with Headwaters Livestock, 406-285-0502. The catalog is available online at: http://www.equineboostersofmsu.com.

In 2016 the sale average was $5,245, with the top-selling horse going for $12,500, consigned by Petroff Quarter Horses.

For questions about the horses or the event, contact Diana Bailey with Equine Boosters of MSU, 406-570-4101. Be sure to follow the MSU Colt Starting Class on Facebook.

–MSU Equine Boosters