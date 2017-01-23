Tractors on parade for Trump | TSLN.com

The Rural Tractor Brigade organized by RFD-TV was the most visible representation of American agriculture in President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Parade, and both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence gave the brigade signs of their appreciation.

The parade announcer introduced the brigade by saying “The heartland of America is represented in this year’s inaugural parade by a combination of modern American-made tractors driven by leaders from the farm and ranch community.”

Noting that members of the national FFA (Future Farmers of America), “the world’s premiere youth organization,” led the group, the announcer said the tractors “help make America’s farmers and ranchers the most efficient food and fiber producers in the world.”

According to the RFD-TV website, several farm group leaders drove tractors in the parade, including:

•Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, who livestreamed a Facebook video from the event (See link below)

• Ron Moore, president of the American Soybean Association

• Randy Krotz, CEO of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance

•John Weber, president of the National Pork Producers Council

• Jim Odle, co-founder of Superior Livestock Auction

Also driving to represent rural media were National Association of Farm Broadcasting past and current presidents Mark Oppold and Max Armstrong, Duncan Smith of Sinclair Broadcasting, and Patrick Gottsch, founder & president of RFD-TV and RURAL RADIO on SiriusXM.

–The Hagstrom Report